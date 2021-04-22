Helen Zille ruffles feathers with controversial remarks on gender and race identity

On social media, Zille's comments drew mixed reactions, with many calling her out for her “take”. Others accused Zille of “grandstanding”.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

“People must respect trans people, so he brought this on himself. Look at what's happening in SA alone, trans people are still being discriminated against or being murdered for who they are, or how about them still having to hide from society because people still don't accept them as part of society ... The entire LGBTI+ community is still facing murder over people who has certain beliefs,” said one user, Andre Willemse.

“Helen, be honest. Your issue is not with Dawkins or race or sexual orientation. You're a grandstanding politician and willing participant in the cancel culture hysteria that's gripping the US right-wing at the moment (and which has unfortunately found its way here)," said Lenny Appadoo.

“The world would be a better place if Helen Zille could realise that this is not the 19th nor 20th centuries. Your culture has come and gone, wake up to the smell of coffee and respect all lives,” said John Tsongaone.

“Helen Zille, um ... Nobody has ever said sex was a social construct. Gender and sex are not the same,” said Kiaran Jindrich. “That's science. Also even biological sex is not binary. So if you'd like to quote the science that backs up your statement I'd love to see the source please.”

“You’re deliberately confusing biological sex with gender identity. I thought you were better informed than that,” Mark Anderson said.

“You are so freaking uneducated about what transgender is! So before you make statements/questions that are incorrect learn a thing or two about being transgender,” said Michael Venter.

“You had me until Rachel Dolezal was mentioned. She is not a good example as she openly lied about her parents and used the race 'who she identifies as', purely for financial gain. One cannot mix gender and race into the same category. Bad comparison,” said Chris Collins.