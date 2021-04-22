Jacob Zuma 'on the comeback trail' as he says he'll join civic body Sanco

He said he wanted to get more involved in politics but was not keen on holding an official or fulltime position in the organisations that forms part of the ANC tripartite alliance.

Zuma said he was concerned that loyal ANC members were being “forced out” of the party and party branches remained silent about it.

“The most loyal of servants of the ANC, those who have given everything, are being forced out today. The branches are quiet. We are all supposed to be held accountable, every organisation including Sanco. Nobody is better. Sanco has to speak out — why are the people who are popularising the resolution of the conference being forced out?” asked Zuma in a clear reference to the woes of the ANC faction known as the RET brigade who are at war with those supporting president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Because those of us who have political affiliations have to make use of them to the full. Even those who pray don't pray about it to their God. They pray all day but never actually say, 'God, we still aren't free yet.' In SA, only black people live in shacks. Is that freedom?”

Zuma said he had been criticised for introducing free education.