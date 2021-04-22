Local government elections could be postponed by Covid-19 spike: IEC

Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo says the commission cannot rule out this year's local government elections being postponed by Covid-19.

Mamabalo was answering questions at a press conference on Thursday about the elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that the official date for the elections would be October 27. His announcement came amid calls from some opposition parties, led by Julius Malema's EFF, to postpone the elections because of Covid-19.

The EFF led a delegation to meet other parties to argue that due to the lockdown regulations, this year's polls would not be free and fair.

“We don't know the trajectory of the pandemic. We had the minister of health this morning, who also indicated that the models that they have are not able to precisely indicate when the peak, the spike, will arise.

“They can do so perhaps four weeks closer to the time, but at this point they can't say with certainty as to when that would be. So we can't predict the virus and when it is going to peak ... we can't preclude the possibility of a postponement in the context of the uncertainty,” said Mamabolo.