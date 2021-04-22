Mixed reactions as Khusela Diko asked to step aside over PPE scandal
Suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko topped the trends list on Twitter on Thursday after the Gauteng ANC disciplinary committee's decision that she must step aside from her duties as a member of the party's provincial executive committee (PEC).
The disciplinary committee, which further recommended she not return to her duties at the Union Buildings, found that Diko brought the party into disrepute after she failed to disclose her financial interests.
Diko was suspended last year after a company linked to her late husband Thandisizwe Diko received a multimillion-rand tender to supply PPE in Gauteng.
Some welcomed the efforts by the ruling party to root out unethical conduct by its members, but others said, among other things, Jacob Khawe should have recused himself from the disciplinary committee due to their past relationship.
Diko and the ANC provincial secretary were previously married.
The suspended spokesperson broke her silence on Wednesday and said she will appeal against the decision. She accused Khawe of distorting the facts and attempting to destroy her political career.
Through a statement issued by her attorneys, Diko said the PEC has not implemented the recommendations by the disciplinary committee in light of her decision to appeal against its findings.
Khawe denied accusations that he was attempting to destroy Diko's political career. He told the Sunday Times on Wednesday this is a matter of accountability.
Here are some of the reactions:
