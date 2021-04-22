Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | What's behind Zuma's legal team's withdrawal, Zondo inquiry offices broken into & who will be left if step-aside rule is implemented?
SA has had a dramatic political week. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news stories of the week.
Join the conversation here:
What you will hear:
(01:09) The latest updates from the state capture commission, including the brazen burglary of the state capture inquiry administration offices in Parktown, where one computer and a monitor screen were taken. Is the robbery a gambit to derail the work of the commission?
(12:18) Former president Jacob Zuma's legal problems mount by the day. Lawyers acting for Zuma in his corruption trial due to start next month filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. Reasons have not been given but we speculate as to what they might be.
(19:46) While Zuma seems to have lost popularity, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule seems to be more popular than ever, as his supporters fight to keep him in the ANC. We discuss the ongoing step-aside issue and consider who might be left in the ANC if the step-aside rule is enacted.
