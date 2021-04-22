Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | What's behind Zuma's legal team's withdrawal, Zondo inquiry offices broken into & who will be left if step-aside rule is implemented?

22 April 2021 - 19:03 By Mike Siluma, Sibongakonke Shoba, Mawande Amashabalala and Paige Muller
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Image: Thuli Dlamini

SA has had a dramatic political week. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news stories of the week.

Join the conversation here:

What you will hear:

(01:09) The latest updates from the state capture commission, including the brazen burglary of the state capture inquiry administration offices in Parktown, where one computer and a monitor screen were taken. Is the robbery a gambit to derail the work of the commission? 

(12:18) Former president Jacob Zuma's legal problems mount by the day. Lawyers acting for Zuma in his corruption trial due to start next month filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. Reasons have not been given but we speculate as to what they might be.  

(19:46) While Zuma seems to have lost popularity, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule seems to be more popular than ever, as his supporters fight to keep him in the ANC. We discuss the ongoing step-aside issue and consider who might be left in the ANC if the step-aside rule is enacted. 

READ MORE:

PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news ...
Politics
1 week ago

Legal team's 11th hour withdrawal 'fortuitous' for Zuma - trial delay expected even though NPA is ready

Jacob Zuma's legal team's formal notice of withdrawal of their services in his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday could ...
News
1 day ago

Pro-Magashule ANC Free State PEC takes disbandment fight to ConCourt

The SCA ruling spelt bad news for Ace Magashule, as disbanding chair Sam Mashinini's PEC would mean the end of Magashule's control of party ...
Politics
9 hours ago

