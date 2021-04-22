PODCAST | What's behind Zuma's legal team's withdrawal, Zondo inquiry offices broken into & who will be left if step-aside rule is implemented?

What you will hear:

(01:09) The latest updates from the state capture commission, including the brazen burglary of the state capture inquiry administration offices in Parktown, where one computer and a monitor screen were taken. Is the robbery a gambit to derail the work of the commission?

(12:18) Former president Jacob Zuma's legal problems mount by the day. Lawyers acting for Zuma in his corruption trial due to start next month filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. Reasons have not been given but we speculate as to what they might be.

(19:46) While Zuma seems to have lost popularity, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule seems to be more popular than ever, as his supporters fight to keep him in the ANC. We discuss the ongoing step-aside issue and consider who might be left in the ANC if the step-aside rule is enacted.

TimesLIVE