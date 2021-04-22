WATCH LIVE | State capture commission to hear Transnet-related evidence from Anoj Singh
The state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Ramond Zondo is expecting to hear Transnet-related evidence from the state entity's former CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday.
Later in the day, former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown is schedule to give Denel-related evidence.
On Wednesday, inspector-general of intelligence Isaac Dintwe testified at the commission.
He stated that he believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the State Security Agency (SSA) to deal with opponents of the state capture project.
And for this Dintwe fingered two top spooks — former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and erstwhile spy boss Arthur Fraser.