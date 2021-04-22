Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture commission to hear Transnet-related evidence from Anoj Singh

22 April 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Ramond Zondo is expecting to hear Transnet-related evidence from the state entity's former CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Later in the day, former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown is schedule to give Denel-related evidence.

On Wednesday, inspector-general of intelligence Isaac Dintwe testified at the commission.

He stated that he believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the State Security Agency (SSA) to deal with opponents of the state capture project.

And for this Dintwe fingered two top spooks — former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and erstwhile spy boss Arthur Fraser.

READ MORE:

State Security Agency 'had structures to deal with opponents of state capture'

Inspector-general of intelligence Isaac Dintwe believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the State Security Agency (SSA) to ...
Politics
13 hours ago

No arrests yet for burglary at state capture inquiry offices

No arrests have been made for the burglary at the state capture commission’s Parktown offices police said.
Politics
16 hours ago

Dlodlo, Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula tried to 'censor my evidence', intelligence watchdog tells Zondo inquiry

SA's inspector-general of intelligence has accused the police, defence and state security ministers of attempting to 'censor' his evidence at the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  4. Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story Politics

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X