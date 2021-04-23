ANC has failed in local government: Oscar Mabuyane

Where the ANC governs in the Eastern Cape it has mostly failed to deliver services, with its councillors instead creating chaos and anarchy in municipalities.

This has led to businesses withholding rates in protest.

ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane gave this blunt assessment of the state of municipalities on Thursday while addressing the ANC Sarah Baartman region’s political lecture dialogue on the upcoming local government elections.

Mabuyane blasted party members for the state of municipalities in the province, saying a lack of consequence management was hampering service delivery.

National executive committee, provincial executive committee and regional executive committee meetings had become circuses because of an “assumed maturity” of leaders elected into the structures.

“That 54th national conference was a Damascus moment,” he said.

“We can’t continue enjoying this selfishness that we see.

“We fight about everything but how to take our people forward.

“Our meetings are stuck on organisational dynamics, factionalism, we’re at each other’s [throats] and praise factionalism to the detriment of the ANC.”