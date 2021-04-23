Anoj Singh did not need a cent of his Transnet salary for 36 months

Do you want to learn how to save? Former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh has explained how savings allowed him to fund his lifestyle without having to touch his salary for 36 months on the trot.

Singh was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

The inquiry, which summonsed Singh’s bank statements, established upon analysis that the FNB account into which his Transnet salary was paid to showed no activity between July 2012 and July 2015.

As a result, the balance in the account in July 2015 stood at R19m as he left the company to assume his new job at Eskom the following month as CFO.

Evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh quizzed Singh about how he funded his lifestyle during this time.

Singh, after a brief protest about the question, said his savings prior to July 2012 were how he financed his needs over the three-year period.