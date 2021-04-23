Politics

Anoj Singh did not need a cent of his Transnet salary for 36 months

Former executive says he funded his lifestyle with savings

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
23 April 2021 - 15:45
Former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh told the state capture inquiry he paid more attention to the finances of the state-owned company than his personal financial affairs. File photo.
Former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh told the state capture inquiry he paid more attention to the finances of the state-owned company than his personal financial affairs. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Do you want to learn how to save? Former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh has explained how savings allowed him to fund his lifestyle without having to touch his salary for 36 months on the trot.

Singh was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

The inquiry, which summonsed Singh’s bank statements, established upon analysis that the FNB account into which his Transnet salary was paid to showed no activity between July 2012 and July 2015.

As a result, the balance in the account in July 2015 stood at R19m as he left the company to assume his new job at Eskom the following month as CFO.

Evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh quizzed Singh about how he funded his lifestyle during this time.

Singh, after a brief protest about the question, said his savings prior to July 2012 were how he financed his needs over the three-year period.

Anoj Singh: They are all lying about me

The former Transnet CFO accused witnesses of trying to cover up what they have to account for.
Politics
4 hours ago

“It goes to the point that the commission has documents of my other bank accounts. The bank statements you have indicate the lifestyle was funded from those accounts,” said Singh.

Grilled on why he had as many as 12 bank accounts with FNB, Singh said they were not all money accounts as some would have been things such as a fuel account and the likes.

Singh had kept his salary untouched for three years in a zero-interest account. It was only in 2016 that he moved the funds to a money-market account that attracted interest of R100,000.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Why wait so long to move money to accounts that bear interest?

“There was a need for me to maintain this account to have liquidity. At some point I was approached by a private banker who suggested the money market account. 

“That is the reason I opened the money market accounts.”

Myburgh was in disbelief that an accountant of Singh’s stature who managed the financial affairs of a large state-owned company like Transnet needed a private banker to tell him the obvious.

Singh stuck to his guns, saying he paid more attention to the finances of Transnet than his personal financial affairs. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Anoj Singh invokes right to privacy to block questioning on bank statements

Anoj Singh stands accused of accepting gratification from the Gupta family in exchange for advancing their business interests in state-owned ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Anoj Singh admits having 8 deposit boxes at Knox Vault, disputes he stored Gupta money in them

The former Transnet finance boss had double the number of deposit boxes he previously admitted to — and even upgraded their sizes.
Politics
1 day ago

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X