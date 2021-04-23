Fired DA councillor snatches ward from former party for ANC

Just two months after being booted out of the DA for voting with the opposition, Lorraine Opperman has come back to haunt the party as she retained control of Knysna's ward 11 — but this time winning it for the ANC.

This has tightened the ANC, COPE and Knysna Unity Congress (KUC) coalition’s grip on power in the town as they now have a combined 11 seats in the 20-seat local authority.

The ward had eluded the ANC for years as it was a DA stronghold.

But Wednesday’s win will give the ANC more confidence going to the October 27 municipal polls.

