Fired DA councillor snatches ward from former party for ANC

After winning Knysna ward in 2019, Lorraine Opperman was sacked in February for voting with ANC

23 April 2021 - 12:10 By Raahil Sain
ANC candidate Lorraine Opperman won ward 11 in Knysna.
Image: supplied

Just two months after being booted out of the DA for voting with the opposition, Lorraine Opperman has come back to haunt the party as she retained control of Knysna's ward 11 — but this time winning it for the ANC.

This has tightened the ANC, COPE and Knysna Unity Congress (KUC) coalition’s grip on power in the town as they now have a combined 11 seats in the 20-seat local authority.

The ward had eluded the ANC for years as it was a DA stronghold.

But Wednesdays win will give the ANC more confidence going to the October 27 municipal polls.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Politics
