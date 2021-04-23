'There's going to be gnashing of teeth': Shilowa questions UDM's readiness for local government elections

Former Gauteng premier and member of the UDM, Mbhazima Shilowa, has questioned the party's readiness for local government elections.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that local government elections will take place on October 27.

SA will join several other countries around the world who have held elections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Shilowa, the upcoming elections could be stressful for the party.

“I wonder if my party is ready for the local government elections. Looks like there is going to be gnashing of teeth,” he said.