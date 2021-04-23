Tokyo Sexwale says SA government 'rejected R75bn donation' to the Solidarity Fund

The National Treasury and the Reserve Bank said on Monday the fund was nothing but a scam in which the ANC businessman had been duped.

The fund was intended to finance the country's infrastructure investment and social programmes at a low interest rate of 1%.

Sexwale said he received no favourable response from finance minister Tito Mboweni or President Cyril Ramaphosa after informing them of his heritage fund. He said he told Ramaphosa that the funds held in a private account in the Reserve Bank had been unlawfully transferred to six accounts.

“Under the watch of and direction of the Reserve Bank the same has occurred in the original seven commercial banks and in fact moved to a further three banks in SA as well as individual accounts in London, Malaysia and several other jurisdictions,” he charged.

He said the names of the account holders were known to the trustees of the heritage fund, called White Spiritual Boy (WSB).

Referring to what the fund offered the government, he said, “We wrote and offered them money to the Solidarity Fund, we told them to take it from this account and give it to these people. Take this money and increase the grants of Covid-19 which are short, Mr President, from R350, give them R2,700 from this money.”

He said the fund's account was held by the Bank for International Settlements, the banker of central banks based in Switzerland.

“The BIS system is where this account is ...The BIS system is accessed inside any bank by very few people, who needed clearance at level seven, to access to open to download the funds.”

Sexwale said the money needed to be “moved into the economy” before any transactions could take place.

It was at that point that the main funder called Sexwale, alerting him that something was amiss.

“Where this money was interfered with in the whole continent is SA only. In other parts of the continent, it is intact. Something strange started happening, we were called by friends, presidents, ministers, governors of banks on the continent and they were only shaking.”

Sexwale said he was told that there were rumours that he “was running around with a scam”.