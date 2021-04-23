Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues with Anoj Singh testimony

23 April 2021 - 11:10 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear Transnet-related evidence from the company's former CFO Anoj Singh.


On Thursday Singh's legal representatives argued successfully against the state capture inquiry questioning Singh about his bank statements.

It was a temporary victory, however, as commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will have the final say on the matter, once they have had sight of the commission's subpoena for the bank statements.

