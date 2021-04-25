Norma Mngoma may appear before Zondo commission as early as Monday

Nomachule [Norma] Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, may appear before the commission investigating allegations of state capture on Monday, just two weeks after she withdrew her voluntary participation from the inquiry.

The commission announced on Sunday that an evening session has been scheduled to hear Malusi Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Nomachule Gigaba and to also hear evidence from Nomachule Gigaba on Gupta-related evidence.

Mngoma's appearance will depend on how the chairperson of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, rules in Malusi Gigaba's application.

Just before the commission adjourned on Friday, evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh said: “In the evening, we will first have Mr Gigaba's application in relation to Ms Gigaba's evidence, and obviously subject to what you may or may not rule, Ms Gigaba might give evidence after that”.

Just days before Mngoma pulled out of giving testimony, it emerged that Malusi had applied to the commission to suppress as inadmissible her evidence, or alternatively hear it behind closed doors.

In his application, Gigaba argued that the evidence is either fabricated or speculative and will, if heard in public, impact on the dignity of his minor children.