WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues with evidence related to Transnet

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence from Transnet's former group CEO Siyabonga Gama.

According to Gama, he had first met Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa at a Transnet event with Regiments Capital, with which Essa was involved.

The second encounter was at the Transnet offices when Gama went to then Transnet CFO Anoj Singh's office, only to find Essa there.