Norma Mngoma spills the beans on lavish lifestyle of Malusi Gigaba partly funded by the Guptas

Mngoma's testimony on Monday was met with delays when Gigaba tried, unsuccessfully, to block her from testifying, citing spousal privilege, and revelations about their minor children. He had further asked that Zondo allow an in-camera testimony by Mngoma, which would have excluded the media and public from viewing the hearing.

Commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, dismissed the application, allowing for the testimony to go ahead. This was despite the reluctance of Mngoma to testify due to misgivings about how the commission had handled her affidavit.

Mngoma gave a shocking testimony about how her wedding in 2014 cost between R4m and R5m — paid for in cash mainly by Gigaba.

“[The wedding] It was R4m to R5m ... it was paid in cash,” said Mngoma.

She explained to the commission that it was not odd that the wedding cost that much as it was two weddings — a white wedding and a traditional wedding.

“I didn't find it strange [the amount] because Malusi has been a minister for a very, very long time and also he told me that he had savings with the money market that he saves money from. And most of the expenses we don't pay for them because it's paid by the state ... so to have a lot of cash is not something that was strange to me,” said Mngoma.

“If you break it down that [the amount of cash kept by Gigaba] is not that large, it can be large to you but it was not large to him,” added Mngoma, explaining how Gigaba would carry large sums of cash.

