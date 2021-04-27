Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the state capture inquiry

27 April 2021 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE

Former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane will on Tuesday testify at the state capture inquiry.


During his testimony last year, Zwane denied a claim made by former Free State head of human settlements Mpho Mokoena that he issued instructions for businesswoman Rochelle Els to be granted contracts to build houses in the province during 2010.

During his testimony in October 2020, Zwane blamed officials regarding an illegal R600m prepayment to suppliers which took place under his watch.

Ace Magashule's name looms large as state capture inquiry hears evidence on FS housing tenders

The name of former Free State premier Ace Magashule loomed large in the testimony of former human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane on Friday at the ...
Mosebenzi Zwane continues to shift blame over Free State housing tender

Zwane said the blame lay with the former head of department, 'who has a fractured relationship with the truth'
State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane throws Magashule and his exco under the bus

Former Free State MEC for human settlements Mosebenzi Zwane on Friday conceded that the appointment of contractors outside an open tender process for ...
