Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is determined to defeat state capture and corruption

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that members of the party have engaged in acts of state capture and corruption for a number of years.

However, Ramaphosa put his head on the block that the current ANC leadership headed by him was determined to defeat state capture and corruption once and for all.

Ramaphosa was appearing at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

In a 45-minute-long opening statement, Ramaphosa sought to explain the roots of corruption in the country.

He said corruption was “not new” because it was also rampant and “systemic” during the apartheid government. However, he added, this was not to cover up for ANC's own shenanigans in unwittingly enabling corruption.