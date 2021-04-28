Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to answer to state capture inquiry
28 April 2021 - 10:59
Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday arrived to give evidence at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, supported by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.
Ramaphosa is wearing his cap as president of the ANC for this appearance. He will be expected to take the punches for both his personal role and that of his party in the alleged state capture project during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.
He will be back at the commission again next month in his capacity as state president.
This is a developing story.
