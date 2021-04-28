Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to answer to state capture inquiry

28 April 2021 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe as he arrived for his appearance before the state capture commission, in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
Cyril Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe as he arrived for his appearance before the state capture commission, in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday arrived to give evidence at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, supported by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa is wearing his cap as president of the ANC for this appearance. He will be expected to take the punches for both his personal role and that of his party in the alleged state capture project during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

He will be back at the commission again next month in his capacity as state president.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the state capture inquiry.
Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at Zondo commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zondo: Ramaphosa gets to face the fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally face the tough questions about what he did or did not do when the Gupta brothers allegedly captured the state ...
News
3 days ago

Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells Zondo

Ex-mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane refuses to answer questions on GuptaLeaks e-mails at Zondo probe
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X