DA leaders in social media spat over 'befriending ANC members'

Senior DA leaders Khume Ramulifho and Ghaleb Cachalia have been drawn into a social media spat over a photograph the former posted posing with ANC leaders he described as friends.

Ramulifho, who is a member of the Gauteng legislature, posted a picture of himself on Tuesday posing with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and local government MEC Lebogang Maile.

The picture was captioned, “Somewhere we are here and having fun. With these two friends of mine for a while. We are still standing.”

Cachalia, who is a DA MP, took issue with the post, saying “judge a man by the company he keeps”.

The exchange soon degenerated when Ramulifho told his colleague he “always talks nonsense”.

Cachalia further insinuated that Ramulifho was aligned to the so-called RET faction of the ANC which is opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.