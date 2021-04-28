Frustration over Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘throat infection’ excuse - ‘Why are we entertaining this?’

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s attempt to downplay his relationship with the Gupta family has left many in disbelief.

Zwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, where deputy chief justice and chairperson of the inquiry Raymond Zondo quizzed him about why he caught a lift to India on Tony Gupta’s private jet in 2015.

He said he flew to Switzerland to meet Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg in an attempt to save jobs when the mine was facing liquidation. The inquiry also heard Zwane intended to travel to India to meet potential investors and this prompted him to ask for a lift on the Gupta jet.