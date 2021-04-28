IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa condemns violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for non-violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community in his Freedom Day address in the Free State on Tuesday.

This year’s Freedom Day theme was “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19”.

Ramaphosa said no one has the right to take the lives of others because of their sexual orientation. His plea comes as South Africans and the LGBTQIA+ community reel after the recent murders of members of the community.

Here are six quotes from the president’s address:

Transformation of the military

“Nelson Mandela, the father of our nation, took the salute from a unified defence force we now call the SA National Defence Force. The meaning of this new order is always meaningfully displayed by the new generation of soldiers who represent the diversity of our country.”

Women empowerment

“I want to tell our commanding officers in the military to make sure we see more women in key roles in the defence force because we know they are there. The entire nation was filled with pride when we saw Maj Mandisa Mfeka flying the Hercules during the inauguration.”