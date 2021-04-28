KZN health and DA bickering trumps Covid-19 vaccine rollout inspection

The DA has identified space, or capacity, challenges at one of the health-care facilities earmarked as a Covid-19 vaccination site.

DA shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube on Wednesday visited the Umkhumbane Community Health Centre in Cato Manor on the outskirts of Durban.

The visit, which included DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers and party spokesperson on health in the province, Rishigen Viranna, was a launch of an oversight tour of vaccination sites across the country to ensure that provinces are ready for the second phase of the vaccine rollout.

“The Cato Manor facility neither has the space nor capacity to be able to roll out the proposed 500 vaccinations per day as they treat nearly 800 patients every single day. There are also security challenges and major infrastructure issues,” Rogers said.

“We need to ensure that there is cold storage capacity, systems are prepared and the staff are ready for this critical phase of the rollout process.”