No-fault compensation fund deadline looming

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
28 April 2021 - 11:36
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday told parliament’s portfolio committee on health that the regulations for the fund have been published. File image.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

The government has until Friday to establish the no-fault Covid-19 vaccination compensation fund, a requirement from vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday told parliament’s portfolio committee on health that the regulations have been published.

“We are hoping that it will make it easier for people to understand that we are protecting them further as the government, so that there is no-one who is exposed to a risk without any form of redress,” said Mkhize.

“This has allowed for the vaccine to come into the country because the no-fault compensation set-up protects everyone, particularly our own people, in this regard.”

The compensation fund has been approved by the national coronavirus command council.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the fund, which will be financed by the government, could cost about R250m in the first year.

Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo has been tasked with heading the scheme.

Reuters reported that Mkhize said previously the potential cost was based on an estimate of between 800 and 2,000 successful claims and included the administrative costs of the fund. He said a committee of experts would develop a vaccine injury table to assess compensation applications.

SA’s J&J vaccination rollout programme which was temporarily placed on hold after the discovery of a rare cerebral venous thrombosis in women in the US resumes today.

