Politics

No J&J Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers for now

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
28 April 2021 - 11:41
The health department has put a temporary stop on inoculating pregnant and lactating women with the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Stock image.
The health department has put a temporary stop on inoculating pregnant and lactating women with the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Stock image.
Image: 123RF / Prometeus

The national department of health has temporarily halted the vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab while it investigates the possibility of potential side-effects.

This was revealed by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday when he briefed parliament’s portfolio on health about the latest developments regarding the J&J clinical trials, vaccine procurement and progress in the vaccination rollout programme.

“We have received a warning that we should not extend the J&J vaccine to pregnant women and women who are lactating (breastfeeding). This is a temporary measure until such time we have concrete information from scientists to say what we need to look out for in this case. We hope that information will come in fairly soon,” said Mkhize.

“I have also asked our ministerial advisory committee (MAC), the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to debate the matter so we have a common viewpoint in terms of approaching this area.”

Mkhize said scientists were debating whether the pause was necessary.

“I believe we shouldn’t be alarmed about it, but we need to be updated as soon as there is new information.”

Mkhize’s appearance in parliament coincides with the resumption of inoculations with the J&J vaccine after they were halted two weeks ago pending further investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

US probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

Two new cases of blood clots after administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine are being investigated by federal health ...
News
19 hours ago

J&J Covid-19 vaccine study to resume on Wednesday

Reuters reports that a research study in SA further evaluating Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

J&J Covid-19 vaccine pause under review as US advisers weigh clot reports

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday are considering if it is safe to resume injections of Johnson & ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X