Phumzile Van Damme tells corrupt politicians: ‘Live within your means, it’s really not that hard’

28 April 2021 - 07:30
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme condemned stealing from the poor and flaunting ill-gotten gains on social media. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on Tuesday called on corrupt politicians to learn to live within their means and stop stealing from the poor.

This comes after Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, made shocking claims about the couple’s alleged Gupta-sponsored lifestyle in her testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday. 

We earn enough to have a decent life. You steal money from people who have less than you so you can flaunt expensive labels, alcohol? Why?” tweeted Van Damme.

She said she can barely afford expensive labels and condemned stealing from the poor and flaunting ill-gotten gains on social media.  

Mngoma told the inquiry she was introduced to the Guptas in 2011, a year in which Ajay Gupta gifted their firstborn son with a gold necklace. She told the inquiry the child did not use it because Gigaba took it. 

She further alleged the former minister handled large sums of cash which sponsored their lavish overseas trips and lifestyle, among other things. Their 2014 wedding cost between R4m and R5m and was paid for in cash. 


Mngoma said during one of her visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Ajay showed her a cash counting machine which worked like an ATM.

“You press and money came out. It was a lot of money,” she said. 

Mngoma first lifted the lid on Gigaba’s alleged dealings with the Guptas in December last year during an interview with eNCA. She alleged Gigaba did favours for the controversial family and was rewarded with stacks of cash. 

