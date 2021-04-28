Phumzile Van Damme tells corrupt politicians: ‘Live within your means, it’s really not that hard’

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on Tuesday called on corrupt politicians to learn to live within their means and stop stealing from the poor.

This comes after Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, made shocking claims about the couple’s alleged Gupta-sponsored lifestyle in her testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

“We earn enough to have a decent life. You steal money from people who have less than you so you can flaunt expensive labels, alcohol? Why?” tweeted Van Damme.

She said she can barely afford expensive labels and condemned stealing from the poor and flaunting ill-gotten gains on social media.