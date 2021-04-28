Politics

Supra Mahumapelo found 'guilty of sowing divisions in the ANC'

Provincial disciplinary committee recommends five-year suspension from ANC

28 April 2021 - 19:24
Supra Mahumapelo. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo now has to step down from his position as chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on tourism.

This comes after the disciplinary committee of the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) found Mahumapelo guilty of sowing division in the ANC, during a disciplinary process.

The provincial disciplinary committee has recommended that Mahumapelo's membership of the ANC be suspended for five years with immediate effect.

It has also recommended that his name be removed from the list of ANC public representatives, meaning they no longer considered him a party MP in the National Assembly.

The disciplinary committee, led by the ANC's Wendy Matsemela, made the adverse findings against the former ANC provincial strongman along with his co-accused, acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lekonpane, after hearings conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

“After considering the aggravating factors as submitted by the presenter of evidence on behalf of the ANC represented by the IPC in the North West, the committee therefore concluded on the after:

“That both members are hereby suspended from the ANC for a period of five years with immediate effect. That both respondents must be removed from the lists of public representatives of the ANC,” said Matsemela.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane appeared before the disciplinary committee after being accused of running a  parallel ANC structure that held a separate rally while a duly convened official provincial ANC Siyanqoba rally was under way just a few metres away.

Mahumapelo was also accused of telling the mayor of JB Marks municipality Kgotso Khumalo to refuse to step aside when there was an IPC recommendation that he should do so.

Matsemela's disciplinary committee has also recommended that Mahumapelo be subjected to a three-year mentorship programme on political leadership under the guidance of former president Thabo Mbeki during his suspension period.

It also recommended that Lenkopane should be taken through a similar programme under ANC veteran Barbara Masekela “to assist her for a period of five years”.

Matsemela, however, pointed out the duo were still within their rights to appeal the provincial disciplinary committee’s decision with the national disciplinary committee of appeals, headed by former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

TimesLIVE

