WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at Zondo commission

28 April 2021 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa will be wearing his party cap when he appears on Wednesday and Thursday, and will be expected to take the punches for both his personal role and that of the ANC in the state capture project.

He will return to the commission in May in his capacity as state president.

This week he will explain his party's role, and what he did when he was deputy president of the ANC under Jacob Zuma.

