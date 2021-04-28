Politics

Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo resigns as leader of DA Women's Network

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
28 April 2021 - 20:11
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. File photo.
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. File photo.
Image: Sipokazi Fokazi

DA Women's Network (Dawn) leader Nomafrench Mbombo has resigned.

Mbombo is also the health MEC in the Western Cape. She announced the resignation in a message to the network. TimesLIVE has seen the message sent by Mbombo. 

“DAWN deputy leader will be attending federal council [the party's highest decision-making body] and lead DAWN till a time new leadership is elected. I am resigning as DAWN federal leader,” read the message by Mbombo.

It is not yet clear why Mbombo chose to resign but it came hot on the heels of the resignation by Western Cape party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela who was embroiled in a qualifications scandal. Madikizela resigned all his positions in the party, including as transport MEC and as a member of the provincial legislature.

TimesLIVE understands that Madikizela's resignation came after a meeting on Wednesday with premier Alan Winde, who subsequently confirmed the resignation. He had been suspended for 14 days after his biography falsely stated that he held a degree.

This was at a time when Madikizela was vying against current mayor Dan Plato and DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis to to become the next mayor of Cape Town.

Madikizela and Mbombo are known to be close. Mbombo and party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube could not immediately be reached for comment.

