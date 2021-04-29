Politics

'Disappointed but not surprised'- reactions pour in after Bonginkosi Madikizela's resignation

29 April 2021 - 09:30
Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the DA’s Western Cape leader after he was caught lying about holding a BCom degree. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela as the DA Western Cape leader has received mixed reactions from the public.

Some have accused the party of alienating him because he wanted to run for the Cape Town mayorship position, while others said they saw it coming. Provincial premier Alan Winde confirmed on Wednesday Madikizela had also stepped down as the MEC for transport and public works in the province.

Madikizela also stepped down as an ordinary DA member of the provincial legislature but would stay on as a card-carrying party member.

Winde said Madikizela's resignation “was the right and honourable thing to do”.

“I believe his decision under the circumstances was the right and honourable thing to do. Mr Madikizela has worked hard in both the human settlements and transport and public works portfolios, and I wish to thank him for the valuable contribution he has made to delivering progress in our province over the years,” said Winde. 

Madikizela was embroiled in a qualifications scandal two weeks ago when the party established he had lied about being in possession of a BCom degree. His resignation follows a suspension and an investigation by the DA's federal legal commission. 

Here's a glimpse of what was said on social media: 

