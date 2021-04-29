Politics

EFF vows to claim Nelson Mandela Bay in local government elections

For plan to work, party would have to capture 55 more seats in October poll

29 April 2021 - 11:08 By Nomazima Nkosi
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu delivered the EFF Freedom Day Lecture at the Feather Market Hall on Wednesday.
Image: WERNER HILLS

While the EFF is the third-biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay, party second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has boldly proclaimed that come October 27, the red berets will be at the helm of the metro.

This means the party, which has six seats in the council, has to dramatically increase its support base, as it would need 55 more seats to have an outright majority in the 120-seat council.

Not only has the EFF set its sights on the Bay, it also wants to govern in the Buffalo City metro and King Sabata Dalindyebo in Mthatha, which are ANC strongholds.

