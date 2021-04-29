EFF vows to claim Nelson Mandela Bay in local government elections

While the EFF is the third-biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay, party second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has boldly proclaimed that come October 27, the red berets will be at the helm of the metro.

This means the party, which has six seats in the council, has to dramatically increase its support base, as it would need 55 more seats to have an outright majority in the 120-seat council.

Not only has the EFF set its sights on the Bay, it also wants to govern in the Buffalo City metro and King Sabata Dalindyebo in Mthatha, which are ANC strongholds.