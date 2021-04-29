From corruption to cadre deployment: 5 takeouts from Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president. He answered questions about the party's deployment policy, corruption and struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Here are five key takeouts from day one of his testimony:

ANC internal divisions began in 1994

Ramaphosa said the ruling party should have done more and acted sooner to prevent internal divisions and abuse of power that later manifested into state capture.

“State capture took place under our watch as the governing party. It involved some members and leaders of our organisation and it found fertile ground in the divisions, weaknesses and tendencies that have developed in our organisation since 1994.”