Human Settlements Development Bank close to being finalised

Deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Pam Tshwete on Thursday told parliament that the establishment of the Human Settlements Development Bank (HSDB) was at an advanced stage.

“The bill for the bank has been drafted. It has been sent to the state law advisers for scrutiny and it will be presented to the cabinet in May. It will then go for public comments, which is important, it cannot be finalised without going for public comment,” said Tshwete.

The deputy minister, together with National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) and Social Housing Regulatory Authority entities, appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation to discuss the department’s finances.

In his 2019 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was going to establish the Human Settlements Development Bank, which aims to expedite the delivery of houses in the country.

The state set a target of building 500,000 houses by 2024.