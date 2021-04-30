Former Transnet CEO denies role in hiring Malusi Gigaba’s sister

Former Transnet Group CEO Siyabonga Gama says he does not know Gugu Gigaba, the sister of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, and has never met her.

Gama continued his testimony before the state capture inquiry on Friday where he was asked questions related to evidence presented by Gigaba’s estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

Mngoma testified last week that Gigaba told her in 2016 that he intended to speak to Gama about appointing his sister at Transnet.

“To my knowledge, Ms Gugu Gigaba was appointed and remains in the employ of Transnet,” Mngoma said last Friday.

Asked by evidence leader Anton Myburgh SC if he knew anything about her appointment, Gama said he did not know anything about it.