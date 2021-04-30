Politics

‘Heart-wrenching, an unfathomable double blow’: Mourning for Zulu queen

30 April 2021 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu became regent just over a month ago after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu became regent just over a month ago after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: The Zulu Royal Family

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and President Cyril Ramaphosa have shared their shock and sadness at the sudden death of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

“Losing the pillars of the family and nation in such quick succession is extremely difficult to bear,” said Zikalala.

“It is an unfathomable double blow, not only to the royal family but to the people of this province and the nation in its entirety. Even more shattering is that her majesty has left us in the middle of the mourning period for our beloved monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, who died on March 12.”

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, confirmed the news on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa said: “Personally and on behalf of government and all South Africans, I offer my sincerest condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation.

“We extend our thoughts, prayers and hearts once more to the royal family, who in the midst of mourning the passing of the beloved king are now called upon to bid farewell to the regent in sadly short succession.

“We stand by the royal family and the nation in this hour of compounded grief.”

Zikalala said his administration was in constant contact with the royal family and with national government.

“We will do our part to provide support to the royal family and the nation, who are understandably distraught at this stage,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shock at Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's passing - 'this is heartbreaking'

The queen was hospitalised and AmaZulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi was expected to give clarity on her condition.
News
6 hours ago

'We’ll rise once more' - celebs mourn the death of Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

"Kwasiphinda Zulu. Ulale kahle, Her Majesty The Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu".
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies

Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation, has died.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  4. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X