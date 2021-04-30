Politics

IFP mourns queen’s death, appreciates assurance of ‘no leadership vaccuum’

30 April 2021 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
The Zulu nation has experienced the double loss of its king and queen.
Image: Mkhuleko Hlengwa via Twitter

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Friday the party was grieving with the Zulu nation after the tragic and unexpected loss of the regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

“This comes as a terrible blow so soon after the passing of his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. We are devastated by this second painful loss.”

He also offered “condolences and profound gratitude” to the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, “for carrying the heavy burden of informing the nation and supporting the royal family”.

“We recognise that this is his loss as well, not only as family, but as someone who provided assistance to her majesty the regent in a very difficult time.

“We are grateful for his assurances that there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation. While our hearts are broken, we are without fear for the future. We pray for the Zulu nation, believing God’s will remains unassailable.”

Queen Mantfombi died on Thursday after being admitted to hospital this week.

After the death of the king last month, she had served as the regent in an “interregnum” until an official successor is named.

Buthelezi previously said an official three-month mourning period had been declared for the king, and there should be no expectation of a new king being named until after that had elapsed.

TimesLIVE

