IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa says the existence of state capture is contested among ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the existence of state capture was heavily contested in the ANC. Ramaphosa gave testimony at the state capture commission in his capacity as president.

He was quizzed about his CR17 campaign and the role of the ruling party in parliament.

Here are six telling quotes from his testimony:

I was kept in the dark about donors

“The campaign manager had taken a conscious decision that they would not involve me at all in the fundraising project. They had also taken a conscious decision they didn't want me to know who would give money to the campaign because they wanted to almost create a wall so they never think they would get anything in return.”

Some donors wanted their identities kept confidential

“Some people gave money on the understanding that it would not be publicised. They wanted their own identity kept out of the media and campaign managers agreed that they would keep the information confidential. Political parties, by their nature, go around asking for donations.”