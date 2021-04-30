IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa says the existence of state capture is contested among ANC members
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the existence of state capture was heavily contested in the ANC. Ramaphosa gave testimony at the state capture commission in his capacity as president.
He was quizzed about his CR17 campaign and the role of the ruling party in parliament.
Here are six telling quotes from his testimony:
I was kept in the dark about donors
“The campaign manager had taken a conscious decision that they would not involve me at all in the fundraising project. They had also taken a conscious decision they didn't want me to know who would give money to the campaign because they wanted to almost create a wall so they never think they would get anything in return.”
Some donors wanted their identities kept confidential
“Some people gave money on the understanding that it would not be publicised. They wanted their own identity kept out of the media and campaign managers agreed that they would keep the information confidential. Political parties, by their nature, go around asking for donations.”
The ANC wants to self-correct
“Although it is at times very uncomfortable and difficult for the ANC, we welcome this scrutiny as a necessary step in tackling corruption in the state and across society.”
State capture was contested in the ANC
“The contestation regarding the existence of state capture continued for quite a while and I guess it will continue right until the release of the commission's report because there are those who deny that there was state capture.”
Conduct of opposition parties in parliament
“Opposition parties have a herd mentality. When they vote, they do so as a block. Even when they walk out of parliament, they walk out as a block. That, in a way, is another check and balance because it shows disapproval that they want to display. It's a very controversial issue.”
Bosasa and the ANC
“One should have been aware much earlier. I went to an election centre which Bosasa helped finance during the election campaign and even then, it never occurred to me that they were bank rolling or financing that centre on behalf of the ANC. It never really fully occurred to me. In hindsight, one would say we should have been more alert, particularly to the reports that emerged earlier.”