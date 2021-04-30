Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Ramaphosa in the hot seat, Ace’s head on the chopping block and do politicians need to be educated?

30 April 2021 - 12:13 By Mike Siluma, Mawande Amashabalala and Sibongakonke Shoba
President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at the state capture commission this week to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at the state capture commission this week to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

SA has had a dramatic political week.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA’s biggest political news stories of the week.

Join the conversation here:

What you will hear:

(01:14) The conversation begins with the Sunday Times politics team dissecting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responses before the state capture commission. The team considers if Ramaphosa did enough to prevent state corruption during his time as deputy president and what his action tell us about him as a leader. 

(19:09) The team also discusses the controversial “step-aside” issue brewing within the ANC. They consider what might become of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule now that his grace period has lapsed. Will he step aside peacefully or attempt to test the issue further?  

(22:34) Finally, spurred on by recent allegations of misrepresentation within the DA, the team asks how important it is for political leaders to receive a higher education or form of training.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission for the second day on April 29 2021 as the head of the African National Congress. Ramaphosa conceded that the ANC dragged its feet in acting against serious allegations of state capture.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | What's behind Zuma's legal team's withdrawal, Zondo inquiry offices broken into & who will be left if step-aside rule is implemented?

SA has had a dramatic political week. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Andile Lungisa talks about prison, continues defending Jacob Zuma

In this episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we bring you an exciting interview between our host Mike Siluma and convicted former ANC ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  4. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X