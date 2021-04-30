Politics

Remove those who refuse to step aside: ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang

Time up for Ace Magashule as ANC secretary-general

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
30 April 2021 - 10:43
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has not been sighted in public this week as the country waits to hear whether he will step down from his position. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has not been sighted in public this week as the country waits to hear whether he will step down from his position. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

There was no word from the ANC yesterday about the fate of embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is the most high-ranking of party member expected to step down from their positions over criminal charges as the curtain drew on the 30-day period to do so.

Magashule, who told journalists earlier this month to “wait and see” when asked if he would step down, has not been sighted in public this week, and his absence among the top six officials who accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the state capture inquiry has been conspicuous.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to Sowetan’s repeated attempts for comment on the fate of Magashule as yesterday marked exactly 30 days since Ramaphosa announced the step-aside decision of the party’s national executive committee. 

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Ace Magashule gives Supra Mahumapelo a lifeline

Magashule has written to Mahumapelo telling him that his membership remains “intact” by virtue of appealing his five-year suspension.
Politics
1 hour ago

Ace Magashule deadline is a test of governance, says DA’s Steenhuisen

Thursday’s step-aside deadline for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is as significant for South Africans as it is for the ruling party, says the ...
Politics
2 days ago

ConCourt appeal scrapped in another blow for Ace Magashule

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Free State has withdrawn its request to the Constitutional Court to set aside the Supreme Court ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  4. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X