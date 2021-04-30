Remove those who refuse to step aside: ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang

There was no word from the ANC yesterday about the fate of embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is the most high-ranking of party member expected to step down from their positions over criminal charges as the curtain drew on the 30-day period to do so.

Magashule, who told journalists earlier this month to “wait and see” when asked if he would step down, has not been sighted in public this week, and his absence among the top six officials who accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the state capture inquiry has been conspicuous.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to Sowetan’s repeated attempts for comment on the fate of Magashule as yesterday marked exactly 30 days since Ramaphosa announced the step-aside decision of the party’s national executive committee.

