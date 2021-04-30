Siyabonga Gama denies Guptas paid for his 2016 stay in Dubai

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama’s stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai in 2016, and who paid for it, featured prominently during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

Gama denied that any Gupta-owned business paid for his stay.

Evidence leader Anton Myburgh SC showed Gama an e-mail from the Oberoi Hotel dated January 20 2016. It was sent to the CEO of Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers, Ashu Chawla.

The hotel had sent a reservation confirmation to Chawla for Gama’s stay from January 22 to 24 2016.

Gama said he did not know Chawla.

Gama, however, had testified on Monday that Gupta associate Salim Essa helped him book the accommodation, but said he had paid for it himself.