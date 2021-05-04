City of Joburg committed to fighting land invasion, building hijackings — mayor Geoffrey Makhubo

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has committed that his administration will continue fighting land invasions and building hijackings which have troubled the city for years.

Delivering his state of the city address on Tuesday, Makhubo said: “Unlawful occupation of land is largely caused by jumping the queue of housing allocation, the criminal act of selling of land and the encouragement of unlawful land occupation for political and financial gain.

“We therefore must urgently deal with the scourge of land invasions, including building hijackings, within the prescripts of our legal and policy framework.”

Among the interventions being implemented to address land invasions is the existing dedicated anti-unlawful occupation unit within the Johannesburg metro Police department which helps with quick responses.