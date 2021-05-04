Politics

City of Joburg committed to fighting land invasion, building hijackings — mayor Geoffrey Makhubo

04 May 2021 - 14:41 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo said the city will obtain court interdicts and eviction orders to remove and demolish incomplete and uninhabited structures on invaded land.
Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo said the city will obtain court interdicts and eviction orders to remove and demolish incomplete and uninhabited structures on invaded land.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has committed that his administration will continue fighting land invasions and building hijackings which have troubled the city for years.

Delivering his state of the city address on Tuesday, Makhubo said: “Unlawful occupation of land is largely caused by jumping the queue of housing allocation, the criminal act of selling of land and the encouragement of unlawful land occupation for political and financial gain.

“We therefore must urgently deal with the scourge of land invasions, including building hijackings, within the prescripts of our legal and policy framework.”

Among the interventions being implemented to address land invasions is the existing dedicated anti-unlawful occupation unit within the Johannesburg metro Police department which helps with quick responses.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo applauds city revenue collection despite Covid-19

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says despite the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19, his city has performed well in terms of revenue collection.
Politics
3 hours ago

The city will also obtain court interdicts and eviction orders to remove and demolish incomplete and uninhabited structures on invaded land.

Land invasions are a serious problem, particularly in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. In the latter, areas such as the south along the N1 and Midrand have been severely affected. Some of the land being invaded is earmarked for housing development while in other instances private properties are occupied.

Makhubo said other crimes have also gone up in the city, saying this was  due to job losses and general feelings of hopelessness in society.

Makhubo announced that due to pressure received from TVET colleges and the two universities within its boundaries, the city will start a process to change the mandate of its housing entity Joscho to include the provision of affordable student accommodation.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Fixing potholes will put Gauteng on road to prosperity, but how best to go about it?

All players agree cooperation is needed to improve province’s road infrastructure. What’s lacking is a clear strategy
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Bellavista building wars: Battle for council flats causes chaos

Ongoing residential disputes in the impoverished southern Johannesburg area of Bellavista have caused chaos among residents.
News
1 day ago

William Nicol Drive to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela despite DA petition

The renaming of William Nicol Drive after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will go ahead despite those who disagree against it, says ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics
  2. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  3. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  4. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Comeback king: the rise, fall, rise and fall again of the ANC’s ... Politics

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X