Global leadership required to fight pandemics: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for efforts to “accelerate” universal health coverage to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response roundtable on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said while the pandemic had highlighted the value of partnerships, it had also demonstrated the damaging effects of unilateral action and unequal access to life-saving resources.

“We cannot hope to overcome this pandemic for as long as richer countries have most of the world’s supply of the vaccine to the exclusion and, most importantly, to the detriment of poor countries,” Ramaphosa said.

“As we prepare for future pandemics, we need to accelerate efforts to realise universal health coverage.

“We need to ensure vaccines and other life-saving treatments are seen and considered as public goods by the world.”