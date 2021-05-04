Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo applauds city revenue collection despite Covid-19

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says despite the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19, his city has performed well in terms of revenue collection.

Makhubo was delivering his state of the city address during a special sitting of the council on Tuesday.

He applauded the city's revenue collection despite the complications caused by Covid-19 lockdowns which resulted in several businesses closing down and losing revenue.

“Despite the challenging institutional and macroeconomic environment due to the pandemic, the city managed to collect 86.3% of the revenue, against an adjusted Covid-19 risk target of 88% for the 2019/20 financial year, as well as acquired a surplus of R3.7bn for 2019/20.

“Encouragingly, the city still collected more revenue by 6%. Furthermore, the city’s financial position is in solid standing, with total assets increasing by 5%. The city has remained focused on continuously strengthening its financial position while actively pursuing the achievement of its service delivery goals,” said Makhubo.