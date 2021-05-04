Punish lying witnesses, Matshela Koko tells state capture inquiry

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko on Tuesday morning accused the state capture inquiry of entertaining “lying” witnesses. According to him, many witnesses have been allowed to lie at the inquiry without any consequences to advance “the Koko hunt”.

It was high time this is brought to an end if the inquiry is serious about ascertaining the truth about state capture, he asserted. Koko urged the inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to be merciless against lying witnesses.

Among the witnesses Koko believes have lied at the inquiry include former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels. Koko said Daniels has been selectively giving evidence that paints her as a non-player in corrupt dealings at Eskom when in fact she was an enabler.

To back his claim, Koko said it was Daniels who once sent him an e-mail and copied the infamous info-portal e-mail address which allegedly belonged to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.