WATCH | 'Comrades were making money for themselves': Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana condemns ANC

04 May 2021 - 06:00

In his testimony, Montana revealed that the ANC would “put pressure” on CEOs of state owned enterprises to fund party activities or do business that would advance ANC officials in their personal business endeavours.

The former Prasa CEO also took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he failed to take accountability for his party’s corruption problem.

He said as a country "we lost an opportunity when the president was here."

TimesLIVE

23 hours ago

ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana

Former Prasa boss throws ANC under the bus: ‘It’s their way of life to use SOEs to benefit party and leaders’
18 hours ago

