WATCH | 'Comrades were making money for themselves': Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana condemns ANC

In his testimony, Montana revealed that the ANC would “put pressure” on CEOs of state owned enterprises to fund party activities or do business that would advance ANC officials in their personal business endeavours.

The former Prasa CEO also took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he failed to take accountability for his party’s corruption problem.

He said as a country "we lost an opportunity when the president was here."

