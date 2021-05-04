Politics

WATCH LIVE | Matshela Koko due back at state capture hearings

04 May 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence from former Eskom acting group CEO Matshela Koko.


In his previous appearance at the Zondo commission, Koko insisted that he had no idea that he was sharing Eskom internal information with Gupta associate Salim Essa when he sent documents to an info-portal e-mail address that belonged to the businessman.

Among the documents that Koko sent to the e-mail address belonging to Essa was information on the R1.68bn loan guarantee that Eskom advanced for Gupta-owned Tegeta to acquire Optimum Coal Mine.

According to Koko, he had been told by then Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels that the e-mail address belonged to Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane.

The hearing continues.

