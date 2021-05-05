DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is writing a book - here’s what SA thinks she should include

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has revealed she is writing a book and social media users have weighed in on what they think she should write about.

Van Damme shared on Tuesday how she was struggling to put a sentence together for the first chapter of the book, asking her followers for advice.

“How do you start writing a book? I need to write the first sentence, the first paragraph, the first chapter. I don’t know how to even begin,” said Van Damme.

“The rest will be easy, but it’s the beginning that’s hard. I’ve been avoiding my laptop. Maybe I write the end and write backwards?” she asked.