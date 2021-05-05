DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is writing a book - here’s what SA thinks she should include
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has revealed she is writing a book and social media users have weighed in on what they think she should write about.
Van Damme shared on Tuesday how she was struggling to put a sentence together for the first chapter of the book, asking her followers for advice.
“How do you start writing a book? I need to write the first sentence, the first paragraph, the first chapter. I don’t know how to even begin,” said Van Damme.
“The rest will be easy, but it’s the beginning that’s hard. I’ve been avoiding my laptop. Maybe I write the end and write backwards?” she asked.
Also, I’m quite sure what the end is. Where is the end of what is still unfolding?— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 4, 2021
She said the reason she found it difficult to begin writing was because of the “crazy pressure” she puts on herself.
“The opening sentence and paragraph need to be iconic. I’m no Charles Dickens but I need it to be bomb,” she said.
According to Van Damme, the book will be a memoir/reflections on SA.
“It will be about being young, gifted and black, the battles and demons I have fought and how I survived and thrived despite it all. Target audience: anyone and everyone really, but I write it with young adults in mind,” she said.
Asked to write a memoir/reflections on SA. It will be a about To Be Young Gifted and Black, the battles and demons I have fought & how I survived & thrived despite it all. Target audience: anyone and everyone really, but I write it with young adults in mind. https://t.co/uVn6tvteD0— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 4, 2021
While the book’s release date has yet to be announced, social media users weighed in on how they thought Van Damme should start writing and what to include in her book.
Some said she should write about her time in the DA and joke how she is not related to Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Here is a snapshot of what was said:
add..... My name is Phumzile van Damme no relation to Jean-Claude Van Damme.💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/3FjjIL63O9— Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) May 4, 2021
If you don't write "I'm not related to that man..." I'll be very disappointed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RJg70oBrpo— Nkwele (@nkwele_) May 4, 2021
OK, thanks. I’m going to breathe in deeply and just start writing, I’ll put the pieces together into a coherent story afterwards— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 4, 2021
You speak to all people in your tweets and it resonates with the well intentioned. If you are speaking to young adults you will be speaking to us “older” fogeys too - the young ‘uns are our best aspirations, our biggest hope, and our pride.— MySA🇿🇦 (@linley_sa) May 4, 2021
All the best with your writing!
Suggestion? Don't write, initially. Record yourself talking your thoughts as you sit in a comfortable chair. Pop random thoughts on your phone. Keep a note pad and pencil at hand for when the creative juices flow. An editor can always help you assemble it all at a later stage.— Clive Simpkins 🕉️ ✡️ ✝️ ☪️ ☸️ (@clivesimpkins) May 4, 2021
On the latter, I specifically mean: I start by describing what's in my head as if I was emailing someone about it. Fastest way to start putting words on the page with none of the anxiety about whether or not they're any good.— Wogan (@WoganMay) May 4, 2021