DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is writing a book - here’s what SA thinks she should include

05 May 2021 - 11:00
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme said she is struggling to put down the first sentence of her book. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has revealed she is writing a book and social media users have weighed in on what they think she should write about.

Van Damme shared on Tuesday how she was struggling to put a sentence together for the first chapter of the book, asking her followers for advice.

“How do you start writing a book? I need to write the first sentence, the first paragraph, the first chapter. I don’t know how to even begin,” said Van Damme.

“The rest will be easy, but it’s the beginning that’s hard. I’ve been avoiding my laptop. Maybe I write the end and write backwards?” she asked.

She said the reason she found it difficult to begin writing was because of the “crazy pressure” she puts on herself.

“The opening sentence and paragraph need to be iconic. I’m no Charles Dickens but I need it to be bomb,” she said.

According to Van Damme, the book will be a memoir/reflections on SA.

“It will be about being young, gifted and black, the battles and demons I have fought and how I survived and thrived despite it all. Target audience: anyone and everyone really, but I write it with young adults in mind,” she said.

While the book’s release date has yet to be announced, social media users weighed in on how they thought Van Damme should start writing and what to include in her book.

Some said she should write about her time in the DA and joke how she is not related to Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

