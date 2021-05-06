Cyril Ramaphosa expresses 'dismay' with Ace Magashule at caucus meeting
“He did in, in his opening remarks at the beginning of the meeting, express his dismay over last night's events, especially his so-called suspension,” said Kota, when asked about developments at the ANC caucus meeting.
By “officials”, Kota was referring to other top six officials of the ANC such as deputy president David Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Magashule's deputy Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
This move has been interpreted as part of the former Free State premier's fightback strategy as he pulled it just hours after the ANC national working committee announced that it had resolved to suspend Magashule.
In letter signed off by Duarte, the ANC NWC said it was suspending its secretary-general after he failed to comply with an NEC resolution that he and others facing criminal charges should step aside from their positions by the end of April.
Magashule is due to go on trial on corruption charges later this year over corruption, racketeering and money laundering allegations related to a multi-million asbestos eradication tender issued under his tenure as Free State premier.
TimesLIVE