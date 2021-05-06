Cyril Ramaphosa expresses 'dismay' with Ace Magashule at caucus meeting

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party's MPs he's “dismayed” by the conduct of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, for claiming that Ramaphosa was also on suspension. According to the acting spokesperson of the ANC parliamentary caucus, Nomfanelo Kota, Ramaphosa made the remarks during his opening comments at the regular meeting of the ANC caucus where he was welcoming MPs from a month-long recess. Kota said while Ramaphosa was giving “marching orders” to party MPs ahead of several critical political events, including local government campaigning, he used the opportunity to slam Magashule for alleging on Wednesday night that Ramaphosa had also been suspended.

“He did in, in his opening remarks at the beginning of the meeting, express his dismay over last night's events, especially his so-called suspension,” said Kota, when asked about developments at the ANC caucus meeting.

“He stated that in his view that [the purported suspension] was null and void as it had not been discussed by any of the officials,” said Kota.

By “officials”, Kota was referring to other top six officials of the ANC such as deputy president David Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Magashule's deputy Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Magushule plunged the ANC into high-drama on Wednesday when he unilaterally issued a letter announcing the “suspension” of Ramaphosa, citing allegations around the CR17 campaign funding .

This move has been interpreted as part of the former Free State premier's fightback strategy as he pulled it just hours after the ANC national working committee announced that it had resolved to suspend Magashule.

In letter signed off by Duarte, the ANC NWC said it was suspending its secretary-general after he failed to comply with an NEC resolution that he and others facing criminal charges should step aside from their positions by the end of April.

Magashule is due to go on trial on corruption charges later this year over corruption, racketeering and money laundering allegations related to a multi-million asbestos eradication tender issued under his tenure as Free State premier.

TimesLIVE