Politics

From step-aside fight to 'suspensions': A timeline of Ace vs Ramaphosa

06 May 2021 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during a provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during a provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo. File photo.
Image: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Squabbles within the ruling party continue to play out in the public, with Ace Magashule's suspension and the attempted suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa being the latest. 

The ANC's secretary-general was suspended from the party on Wednesday after he failed to step aside, following corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier of that province. 

Here is a timeline of events so far:

Charges faced by Magashule

In November last year, Magashule was charged after he was linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

He is co-accused in a long list, including businessman Edwin Sodi, who won the tender with his now-deceased partner Ignatius “Igo” Mpambane.

Magashule was arrested and released on bail of R200,000 after he made his first appearance at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court to face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Ace Magashule bailed on R200,000, court hears he earns R133,000 salary from ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was released on bail of R200,000 after he made his first appearance in a packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court ...
Politics
5 months ago

Magashule remains defiant

After he was told to step aside by the ANC leadership, a defiant Magashule said he was not going anywhere. 

“I am not going anywhere. I listened to [EFF leader] Julius Malema. I am a member of the ANC. I will remain in the ANC until I die,” he said. 

Magashule said he would remain loyal to the party.

“I am not those people who say my blood is black, green and gold and the next [thing] we form another party.”

‘I will remain ANC until I die’: Ace Magashule speaks in Soweto

'I am not going anywhere. I listened to Julius Malema. I am a member of the ANC. I will remain in the ANC until I die.'
Politics
1 month ago

Ramaphosa calls for corrupt-accused leaders to step aside

In March, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa asked leaders facing criminal charges to step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

Ramaphosa made the call during his closing address to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).

He said all ANC members charged with wrongdoing should step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the party's constitution.

Cyril Ramaphosa wins the day as NEC takes tough stance on RET faction

The ANC NEC stood firm on corruption-accused members, saying they must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.
Politics
1 month ago

Magashule adds names to step-aside list

As the calls for Magashule to step down increased, Magashule sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members who are facing corruption or serious criminal allegations — even if they have not been charged — to the list of people who should step aside. 

He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the party's ruling.

“I’m not widening anything, I’m talking about the conference resolutions. Please read the conference resolution and the NEC resolution and combine everything and make your own conclusion,” he said.

Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story

After meeting with Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, Magashule insists he is ‘not widening anything’ with infamous letter
Politics
2 weeks ago

Temporarily suspended

TimesLIVE reported that Magashule was served with a letter of suspension on Monday, the same day the ANC's national working committee (NWC) resolved that party leaders who failed to step aside voluntarily be summarily suspended.

Magashule's suspension letter was signed off by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who was communicating the decision of the NWC.

In it, Duarte said Magashule was temporarily suspended from May 3 until the final outcome of his court proceedings. She also told Magashule he was not expected to perform any of his duties during his suspension.

However, he will still receive his salary and all the other benefits that come with his employment. He earns about R130,000 a month.

Ace Magashule no longer allowed to speak for the ANC after suspension

ANC strongman Ace Magashule will no longer be allowed to publicly speak on behalf of the party, or lobby anyone on its behalf.
Politics
19 hours ago

Magashule 'suspends' back

Not giving up without a fight, Magashule “suspended” Ramaphosa in a leaked letter, which appeared to emanate from his office. 

However, speaking to TimesLIVE, the ANC's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the letter, even if legit, holds no power and Magashule cannot suspend Ramaphosa. 

“Decisions in the ANC are taken by structures and not individuals,” said Mantashe. “[The intention] is to cause confusion and he [Magashule] is doing someone’s bidding. 

“You can’t take decisions on your own in an organisation. It has no consequence. You can’t as an individual write a letter suspending another member. It means I can also write a letter to somebody else to suspend him. There is no organisation that operates in such a manner,” he added. 

Even if letter is legit, Magashule has no power to suspend Ramaphosa, says Gwede Mantashe

A leaked letter informing President Cyril Ramaphosa of his suspension - purporting to be coming from suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ...
Politics
15 hours ago

READ MORE:

DA wants urgent parliamentary debate on 'farcical merry-go-round of suspensions' in ANC

'Last night, we saw the first shots fired in what is set to become a fight to the death inside the ANC,' said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Politics
3 hours ago

No evidence R1m donation to Mabuyakhulu ever reached the ANC, state capture inquiry hears

Other than the word of former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial treasurer Mike Mabuyakhulu, there is no evidence that R1m he claims was donated to the ANC ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Jessie Duarte demands answers over ANC Youth League age cheating scandal

Luthuli House has been rocked by an age cheating scandal after it emerged that one of the leaders appointed to the ANCYL national youth task team ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  3. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  4. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics
  5. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X