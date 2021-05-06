From step-aside fight to 'suspensions': A timeline of Ace vs Ramaphosa

Squabbles within the ruling party continue to play out in the public, with Ace Magashule's suspension and the attempted suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa being the latest.

The ANC's secretary-general was suspended from the party on Wednesday after he failed to step aside, following corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier of that province.

Here is a timeline of events so far: