Gavin Watson and family 'gave white people credibility and legitimacy' in SA

The late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was a national hero who ought to be honoured for his role in the upliftment and empowerment of the black community.

That is the view of Kevin Wakeford, a family friend and businessman alleged to have been a fixer for Watson who among other things helped his company to “resolve its Sars issues”.

Wakeford says the picture of Watson as a corrupt businessman who used his proximity to ANC leaders to the advantage of his business was wrong, given life by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Wakeford, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, said Watson must be commended for proving that not all white people are racist and look down on black people.

Watson, along with his brother Cheeky, played rugby in black townships in the 1970s, against apartheid laws that legalised segregated sport.

Wakeford said Watson did not end there, as he continued, through Bosasa, to uplift and empower black people, thus debunking the myth that all white people see black people as “economic slaves”.