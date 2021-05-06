LISTEN | What now for Ace Magashule?

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule received a letter this week formally informing him that he has been suspended from the party. However, the suspension need not be permanent and the letter outlines the potential for an appeal process.

We caught up with Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, who has been following the “step-aside” issue, to explain the ins and outs of the suspension and what avenues Magashule will be able to pursue.

Here is what he had to say: